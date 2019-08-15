’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 trailer asks: ‘Who killed Bryce Walker?’

WARNING: This article contains explicit information related to suicide and mental health that may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

The second and final trailer for the third season of Netflix’s highly controversial teen drama series 13 Reasons Why dropped on Wednesday evening.

Though this season is taking a departure from the widely explored suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), it seems there will be no lack of drama in the all-new murder mystery-inspired episodes.

This time around, the kids of Liberty High will focus on the death and possible murder of a school bully, Bryce Walker, who is portrayed by Justin Prentice.

“Everyone had a reason to want Bryce Walker dead,” reads the trailer’s caption, “but who actually went through with it?”

According to Variety, the upcoming 13 episodes will lead into the fourth and final season of the show, which is reportedly already in production.

The trailer opens with a room full of students waiting for class to start. The bell rings and an announcement from the school’s principal, Gary Bolan, is made over the PA system.

“May I have your attention please,” says Bolan. “We received some extremely sad news from the Evergreen County Sheriff.”

“Bryce Walker was found and has been confirmed dead,” he reveals to the shocked and saddened students.

The two-and-half-minute clip cuts to a packed-out funeral home with a picture of the young Walker next to his casket.

“It is my wish to find the person who killed my son,” says Walker’s mother, Nora (Brenda Strong), to the local sheriff, who replies: “We are working every angle.”

“We will find out what happened,” the sheriff promises.

The rest of the trailer points fingers at each of the main and recurring characters from Liberty High, questioning each of their motives and alibis.

“This whole f–king world is better without him in it,” says main protagonist Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) to a brand-new character, who replies: “What did you do?”

To coincide with the trailer, the team behind the hit show launched a website called whokilledbrycewalker.com. It’s accessible through both Android and Apple mobile devices.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is scheduled to air on Netflix worldwide on Aug. 23.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you or someone you know may be suffering from mental health issues.

