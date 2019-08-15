Sports
August 15, 2019 10:58 am

The “Matador” of the Municipal Golf Championship goes after a fourth straight title

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News
Four time City of Winnipeg Municipal Golf Champ Brian Melville with City of Winnipeg Golf Coordinator Dave Comaskey following the 2018 qualifying tournament at Kildonan Park. Supplied Photo

Four time City of Winnipeg Municipal Golf Champ Brian Melville with City of Winnipeg Golf Coordinator Dave Comaskey following the 2018 qualifying tournament at Kildonan Park. Supplied Photo

A A

The 100th anniversary of The Players Cup at Southwood Golf and Country Club isn’t the only major golf event taking place in Winnipeg this weekend.

A field of 30 qualifiers will also be teeing it up at Kildonan Park Golf Course for the 2019 City of Winnipeg Municipal Golf Championship Grand Final. And for sure, a bullseye will be on the golf shirt of Brian Melville.

Golfer Brian Melville, wife Andrea, son Mackenzie, Mom Valerie, and Dad Barry celebrate his second consecutive Municipal Golf Grand Final Championship in 2017 at Kildonan Park. Supplied Photo

The reason Melville is a target for the rest of the field? The 40 year old golfer from Headingley has won the tournament for the past three years, and four times overall.

“I’ve been fortunate to win the last three and I definitely feel the heat on me,” Melville told Christian Aumell on the CJOB Sports Show Tuesday night.

“Hopefully I have some more luck on my side this weekend.”

Melville won the tournament outright in 2016 but needed to go to a playoff the past two years, so his victories have been of the hard fought variety, even if the rivalry isn’t quite as intense as say Tiger and Phil battling for the Green Jacket at Augusta.

“This is the Masters to a lot of guys who are shooting in the 90’s or maybe to break a hundred, which is a good day for them,” says former Manitoba Golf Association Executive Director Dave Comaskey who is now in his second year as the City of Winnipeg Golf Operations Coordinator.

“There’s a wide range of golfers and it’s a really neat dynamic.’

Golfer Brian Melville and his son Mackenzie pose with the Grand Final trophy he captured following a five hole playoff at Windsor Par in 2018. Supplied Photo


Story continues below

Melville estimates he plays about 15-18 rounds per year, but only makes a yearly appearance at Kildonan Park for this event.

He prefers the variety that summer golfing in Manitoba provides, especially Saturday mornings at Grand Pines near the family cabin. As for what it will take to win that fifth title in eight years this weekend — and keep his streak alive — past performance suggests he will need to be playing at or near par golf.

“If it’s dry and windy, it can be over par. If it’s kinda wet it’ll be under par. I’ve been as low as 66, but generally a pair of 69’s or a 69-71 type of deal.”

The reigning three-time champ says his wife Andrea is his Number 1 caddie and the deal they have is she takes home half of his “winnings”.

But what Brian Melville enjoys the most, is the comradery.

“Down the stretch it gets kinda quiet,” is how Melville described the mood during the second and final round of the tournament.

“But it’s a great atmosphere — especially after the round.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brian Melville
City of Winnipeg Municipal Golf Grand Final
Dave Comaskey
Golf
Kildonan Park Golf Course
Windsor Park Golf Course
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.