North Edmonton home, building damaged by fire
Edmonton firefighters were busy early Thursday morning battling a fire in north Edmonton.
The fire caused damage to at least one home and a neighbouring building at 112 Avenue and 86 Street.
When Global News arrived on the scene shortly after 4 a.m., the blaze appeared to be out.
More to come.
