Canada
August 15, 2019 7:40 am

North Edmonton home, building damaged by fire

By Slav Kornik Global News

Firefighters battle a blaze in north Edmonton, Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019.

Julien Fournier, Global News
A A

Edmonton firefighters were busy early Thursday morning battling a fire in north Edmonton.

The fire caused damage to at least one home and a neighbouring building at 112 Avenue and 86 Street.

READ MORE: West Edmonton apartment building damaged by accidental fire

When Global News arrived on the scene shortly after 4 a.m., the blaze appeared to be out.

Edmonton fire crews were called out to a house fire in the north end, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Julien Fournier, Global News

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
112 Avenue
86 Street
Edmonton
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Department
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton fire service
Edmonton House Fire
Edmonton residential fire
North Edmonton Fire
North Edmonton House Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.