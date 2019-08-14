CFIA cautions consumers after reports of tampering with infant formula at Edmonton store

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a warning Wednesday for people who buy infant formula after it became aware reports of “of tampering by product substitution in an infant formula product” at an Edmonton store.

“Infant formula products have been found where the tamper-proof seals had been broken and the product inside the containers had been substituted,” the CFIA said.

“There have been no illnesses associated with these complaints.”

The CFIA said it received reports of the tampering and that it allegedly stemmed from a Walmart at 775 Tamarak Way N.W.

“This type of issue is not typically associated with the manufacturing process but can occur occasionally when a consumer returns altered products to the retail store for a refund,” the CFIA said.

“Consumers using infant formulas should examine the packaging material to ensure that the security seal is intact and has not been altered or the product substituted,” the agency said on its website. “If you have product that appears to have been altered, do not use or consume it and contact your local law enforcement authority or the CFIA.”

Global News has reached out to Walmart for more information.