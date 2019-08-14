Day parole denied for man who raped, murdered Vancouver Island teen

WARNING: The story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers

One of two B.C. men convicted of brutally raping and murdering a Vancouver Island girl has been denied day parole.

Kimberly Proctor, then 18 years old, was lured to a Langford home, abducted, tortured and killed by her classmates, 16-year-old Kruse Wellwood and 17-year-old Cameron Moffat in 2010.

READ MORE: Family of murdered B.C. teen says they feel ‘betrayed’ by justice system

After leaving her in a freezer, the duo carried Proctor’s body in a hockey bag on public transit to the Galloping Goose Trail, where they set it on fire according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

Her attackers later pleaded guilty to meticulously planning and executing the horrific crime and were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years in in April 2011.

WATCH: Family of murdered Vancouver Island teen outraged with justice system

But eight years later, Wellwood was able to make an application for day parole, a factor legal experts said was possible owing to credit for time served prior to his conviction.

READ MORE: Family of B.C. teen murdered by classmates still fighting for ‘Kimberly’s Law’

Proctor’s family learned Wellwood was seeking escorted trips into the community from the Mission Institution, the medium-security prison where he is being held, back in January.

“You heal, you’re getting on with life, you still think about this everyday. But this just drags so much more of it out,” said Kimberly’s father Fred.

“We’re the ones living the life sentence. We truly are the lifers, not these guys.”

WATCH: Renewed push for legislation in aftermath of teen’s murder

On Wednesday, the Parole Board of Canada denied Wellwood’s application, saying he remains a risk to the public and citing a recent psychiatric evaluation that found he continues to show psychopathic traits.

But the Proctors say the emotional toll of the process is unfair to victims’ families, and say something needs to change.

READ MORE: Convicted murderer being moved from maximum to medium security prison

“Free citizens across the whole country should be concerned I think we need to have a referendum of what really should happen as far as life sentences and parole,” he said.

“People like this should be locked up permanently, key thrown away.”

Wellwood will be eligible to apply for full parole come June, 2020.

— With files from Kylie Stanton