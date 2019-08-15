Canada
August 15, 2019 12:14 pm

Train carrying potash derailed in northeast Regina

A CP train derailed in the area of 1401 Atkinson St. in Regina on Aug. 14, 201a9.

File / Global News
A train carrying potash derailed in the area of Dewdney Avenue East and Atkinson Street early Wednesday morning, according to CP Rail.

Crews were still on scene cleaning up the train and tracks at about 4:15 p.m., with cranes and heavy equipment cleaning up the spilled potash.

CP says the incident happened at 5:35 a.m. and four cars derailed.

Crews were still cleaning up the material and derailed cars late in the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2019.

File / Global News

There were no injuries and no public safety concerns. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Potash is used in agriculture as fertilizer.

