Train carrying potash derailed in northeast Regina

A train carrying potash derailed in the area of Dewdney Avenue East and Atkinson Street early Wednesday morning, according to CP Rail.

Crews were still on scene cleaning up the train and tracks at about 4:15 p.m., with cranes and heavy equipment cleaning up the spilled potash.

CP says the incident happened at 5:35 a.m. and four cars derailed.

There were no injuries and no public safety concerns. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Potash is used in agriculture as fertilizer.