Police officers shot in Philadelphia: reports
A large contingent of police officers are responding to a shooting in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
A Philadelphia police officer tweeted that a suspect or suspects are firing at officers. He said several were injured.
CBS and NBC are reporting that two officers have been shot.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details are confirmed.
