August 14, 2019 5:19 pm

Police officers shot in Philadelphia: reports

By Evening/Weekend Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Police respond to active shooter in Philadelphia (Warning - livestream may contain graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised)

A large contingent of police officers are responding to a shooting in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

A Philadelphia police officer tweeted that a suspect or suspects are firing at officers. He said several were injured.

CBS and NBC are reporting that two officers have been shot.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details are confirmed.

