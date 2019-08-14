Police officers shot in Philadelphia: reports

A large contingent of police officers are responding to a shooting in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

A Philadelphia police officer tweeted that a suspect or suspects are firing at officers. He said several were injured.

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

CBS and NBC are reporting that two officers have been shot.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details are confirmed.

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019