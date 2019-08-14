Man, 40, killed near Russell airport: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide near the airport in Russell.

Police said they were called to an assault on Highway 16, where they found an injured 40-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Russell RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

Early this morning, an assault occurred on #MBHwy16 near the Russell Airport. A 40 year-old male was transported to hospital & later succumbed to his injuries. #rcmpmb continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 14, 2019

