Crime
August 14, 2019 4:07 pm

Man, 40, killed near Russell airport: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Russell detachment

RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide near the airport in Russell.

Police said they were called to an assault on Highway 16, where they found an injured 40-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Russell RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

