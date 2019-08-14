Man, 40, killed near Russell airport: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide near the airport in Russell.
Police said they were called to an assault on Highway 16, where they found an injured 40-year-old man.
The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Russell RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.
