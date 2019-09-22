Canada election: Mississauga Centre

Voters in the Mississauga Centre riding elected Omar Alghabra of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Omar Alghabra (Incumbent)

Conservative: Milad Mikael

NDP: Sarah Walji

Green: Hugo Reinoso

PPC: David Micalef

The riding is in central Mississauga and its rough boundaries are the Credit River to the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Creditview Road, Bristol Road West and Fairwind Drive to the north, Hurontario Street, Highway 403 and Central Parkway East to the east, and Central Parkway West, Mavis Road and Dundas Street West to the south. It is just over 23 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 124,849.

The riding of Mississauga Centre was created ahead of the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga Centre is made up of parts of the old Mississauga—Erindale, Mississauga East—Cooksville, Mississauga—Brampton South and Mississauga—Streetsville ridings.