New Brunswick cathedral recognized for historical significance to Acadians

The historical significance of the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Moncton is being recognized as part of National Acadian Day celebrations.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, a Moncton MP, will unveil a plaque at the cathedral during a ceremony Thursday morning.

Built between 1939 and 1940, the cathedral is seen as a symbol of Acadian achievement and resilience.

The construction was supported by Acadians in the Maritimes, Quebec, Louisiana and New England.

The property includes an exterior sculpture of the Virgin Mary, patron saint of the Acadians.