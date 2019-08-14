Manitoba Election 2019

Politics
August 14, 2019 12:05 pm

New NDP ads call Manitoba premier Pallister an (expletive deleted)

By Online Journalist  Global News

A screenshot from the Manitoba NDP's new ad campaign.

Facebook / Manitoba NDP
A A

Negative campaign ads are nothing new in politics, but there’s something new to the provincial campaign this year: salty language in a political advertisement.

Some new ads for Manitoba’s NDP feature a woman who appears to be about to call Premier Brian Pallister a bad name, before traffic noise drowns her out.

READ MORE: A troubled past and attacks from opponents have not deterred Manitoba NDP leader


Story continues below

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew told 680 CJOB it’s all in good fun – but that there’s a real message aside from just the naughty language, he adds.

“We’re having a little fun with it. For sure we are,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, we’re highlighting ideas that are important in the campaign – let’s fix our roads, let’s fix our healthcare.”

Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives have also slung mud at their opponents and at Kinew in particular, with social media ads attacking the NDP leader on his troubled past.

WATCH: Winnipeg Political Analyst breaks down Provincial election platforms

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brian Pallister
Decision 2019
Election
election 2019
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba NDP
PC Party Manitoba
Wab Kinew

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.