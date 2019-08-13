Edmonton police seek suspect after knife-wielding man breaks into Oliver residence, demands money

Police have released security video images of a suspect in a break and enter in Edmonton’s Oliver neighbourhood this week, in which a resident woke up to find a man armed with a knife in her home.

Officers were called to a multi-unit residence in the area of 117 Street and 100 Avenue at about 6:20 a.m. on Monday for a reported break and enter, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said they were told that a female was sleeping in her suite when she was awakened by a noise.

“When she arose to investigate, she reportedly encountered an unknown male who produced a knife and demanded money,” police said. “The female reported telling the male that she had no money, and when the male wasn’t looking, ran from her suite and called police.

“The male then allegedly left her suite and fled the area on foot with some of her belongings.”

No injuries were reported.

Police are hoping that by releasing the images captured on a security camera someone will be able to identify the suspect.

View photos of the suspect in the gallery below:

He is described as being in his mid-20s, about six feet tall and as having black, gelled spiky hair.

“He was reportedly wearing black jeans and a blue vest with patches and left behind a black BMX bicycle,” police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to phone the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

READ MORE: Edmonton family in shock after bold thief breaks into home despite security measures

Watch below: (From Sept. 10, 2018) A north Edmonton family is feeling rather helpless after their well-secured home was broken into in broad daylight. As Sarah Kraus explains, even security didn’t deter the thief.