Canada election: Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Mike Bossio earned a narrow victory for the Liberals in 2015 with 21,104 votes (42.38 per cent of the 49,797 votes cast), edging Conservative incumbent Daryl Kramp, who had 20,879 votes (41.93 per cent of votes). Kramp was seeking a fifth-straight election win following decisive victories in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2011. Finishing a distant third in 2015 was NDP candidate Betty Bannon with 6,348 votes (12.75 per cent) and the Green Party’s Cam Mather was fourth with 1,466 votes (2.94 per cent).

Candidates:

Liberal: Mike Bossio (incumbent)

Conservative: Derek Sloan

NDP: David Tough

Green: Sari Watson

People’s Party of Canada: Adam Gray

The riding includes sections of Prince Edward-Hastings and Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington municipalities. The riding boundaries extend from Hastings, Lennox and Addington and the part of Belleville that lies north of Highway 401. The riding includes Centre Hastings, Hastings Highlands, Marmora and Lake, Tweed, Bancroft, Deseronto, Greater Napanee, Addington Highlands, Carlow/Mayo, Faraday, Limerick, Loyalist Township, Madoc, Stirling-Rawdon, Stone Mills, Tudor and Cashel, Tyendinaga, Wollaston and part of Belleville.

From 1993 to 2004, the riding was strongly Liberal, represented by Larry McCormick. Prior to his first election win, the predominantly rural riding was a Conservative stronghold for nearly six decades. The Conservatives regained the riding with Kramp’s win in 2004 until 2015. Kramp in 2018 won the riding for the PCs in the provincial election.