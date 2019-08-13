Trending
August 13, 2019 3:39 pm

Man who threw drug-fuelled ‘death party’ for wife sentenced to 3 years

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

Duane Arden Johnson entered a plea deal for the death of his wife, Debra. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Duane Arden Johnson was sentenced to three years in jail on Monday after throwing his 69-year-old wife a “death party,” serving methamphetamine as a party favour that ultimately killed her.

The sentence by the Brown County District Court follows Johnson’s guilty plea to neglecting his wife, Debra Lynn Johnson, before her death at their home in January, the Mankato Free Press reports.

The day she was found, Johnson reportedly ran out of his home naked, yelling that his wife was dead.

The police report says he then reentered his home and was found in his bathtub trying to clean little white and black “things” from his skin.

Police also found 47 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during a search of the home.

According to the 59-year-old, his wife had asked him to take her home from her nursing facility and let her die, the local outlet reports.

Johnson removed his wife from the care home against medical advice.

He then held what he called a “death party” at their home, he told police, where the couple used methamphetamine, had sex and listened to their favourite song, Metal Health (Bang Your Head) by Quiet Riot.

Per the outlet, Debra had stopped taking her medication at the time of her death, and an autopsy found that she died of methamphetamine toxicity.

Johnson was given credit for 201 days he’d already served for the original criminal neglect charge.

