B.C. murder suspects died by apparent suicide, autopsy results confirm

RCMP confirmed Monday that two men wanted in connection with three B.C. murders died by apparent suicide in northern Manitoba.

The Manitoba Medical Examiner completed the autopsies of two bodies RCMP officers found in northern Manitoba and confirmed they belonged to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

RCMP say while both individuals were deceased “for a number of days” before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known.

“However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area,” a press release reads.

Police also confirmed that two firearms were located with the deceased men, and forensic analysis is underway in order to definitively confirm that the weapons are connected with the three murders in B.C.

A massive manhunt for the two suspects ended after the bodies were discovered near the shoreline of the Nelson River on Wednesday morning, within one kilometre of the location where a broken boat and several unidentified items linked to the young men were found last Friday.

RCMP assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy said the discovery should bring relief to the families of three people slain in northern B.C. and the people in Manitoba communities where officers have been searching for nearly two weeks.

The two young men were facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Vancouver university lecturer Leonard Dyck last month and were also suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

According to officials, the search for the pair stretched across the Prairies and into remote Manitoba, which police say is comparable to the distance between London and Moscow. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Mounties “worked 24-7, logging more than 4,500 investigation hours during this search for the suspects” in an RCMP communication provided late Wednesday night.

“We searched more than 11,000 square kilometres of terrain across northern Manitoba, scouring rail lines, trains, hydro corridors, winter roads, waterways, coastline and vast areas of forest and trails,” she added.

A host of equipment and resources were deployed in the search, including planes, ATVs, police dogs and drones.

While the RCMP have now found the bodies of the suspects, B.C. RCMP assistant commissioner Kevin Hackett previously told the Canadian Press the investigation is not over, as police never discovered a motive for the killings.

Officials hope that the results of the autopsies will lead to more clues in the case, he added.

In addition to the motive of the suspects, a number of other questions were left unanswered over the course of the RCMP investigation, including why charges were never laid in the shooting deaths of Fowler and Deese, Dyck’s cause of death, how the police originally linked the suspects to the victims and the final cost of the elaborate search effort.

Hackett added that the homicide investigation generated more than 1,000 tips.

Some police resources have remained in Gillam, searching for more evidence in the case.

The mayor of Gillam, Dwayne Forman, said the town’s residents are relieved after weeks of living in fear. The investigation was centred around Gillam after a car believed to have been used by the suspects was found burned and abandoned near the town.

While the end of the investigation will bring closure to local residents, Forman says closure for the victims’ families is far from over.

