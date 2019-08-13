BC Hydro says power to area in Rose Valley should be restored soon  

A power outage in West Kelowna that began Monday afternoon should be restored by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to BC Hydro.

Approximately 96 customers in the Rose Valley area are affected by the outage, which began at 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 12.

The power outage area includes sections of Westlake Road, West Kelowna Road, Parkinson Road and Lloyd Jones Drive, along with Blackwood Drive, Guest Road, Klein Road and Valois Court.

BC Hydro says the outage was due to a cable fault.