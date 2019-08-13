Okanagan
August 13, 2019 12:25 pm

BC Hydro says power to area in Rose Valley should be restored soon  

By Online Journalist  Global News

Approximately 96 customers in the Rose Valley area are affected by the outage, which began at 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 12.

A power outage in West Kelowna that began Monday afternoon should be restored by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to BC Hydro.

The power outage area includes sections of Westlake Road, West Kelowna Road, Parkinson Road and Lloyd Jones Drive, along with Blackwood Drive, Guest Road, Klein Road and Valois Court.

BC Hydro says the outage was due to a cable fault.

 

