Lightning causes power outages for 27,000 customers in N.B.

Thunderstorms and lightning strikes knocked out power for approximately 27,000 New Brunswick Power customers on Saturday.

Although the number has since shrunk, roughly 14,000 people in Fredericton and Kent County were without electricity as of 3:45 p.m., according to the New Brunswick Power outage map.

Saint John Energy said it had roughly 2,000 customers without power during the same time period. That has since shrunk to 200 customers.

Other regions experienced outages throughout the afternoon, reaching a peak of 27,000 outages across the province.

Both utilities have pointed the finger at Saturday’s thunder and lightning storms as the cause of the outages.