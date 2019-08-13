British Columbians pay the highest on average in car insurance in Canada

Car owners in the province won’t be surprised, but British Columbians are still paying the highest auto insurance premiums in Canada.

The General Insurance Statistical Agency, the statistical agency run by Canada’s provincial insurance regulators, released numbers Tuesday showing that British Columbians pay an average of $1,832 for car insurance per year.

The next-most-expensive province is Ontario, where drivers pay an average of $1,505 per year. Alberta rounds out the top three with an average of $1,316 a year.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) provided the numbers to Global News. The organization strongly favours private car insurance and has vocally criticized the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC), a public insurer that has a monopoly on basic insurance.

“Under ICBC’s monopoly, British Columbians will again pay the highest auto insurance prices in Canada, with premiums now averaging $1,832 annually. While many important changes are underway in B.C., none are expected to begin to reduce the price most drivers are paying,” IBC vice-president Aaron Sutherland said.

“With ICBC stating that it will need price increases to raise over $1 billion in the years ahead, now, more than ever, the market must be opened to competition and choice to improve the affordability of auto insurance.”

ICBC is in the midst of a massive overhaul. In April, the province introduced a cap on injuries now defined as minor and soft tissue. The cap and the reduction in legal fees is expected to save the province more than $1 billion.

In September, the province is expected to introduce a new fee structure where “good drivers will pay less and bad drivers will pay more.” But the upcoming changes are expected to be revenue neutral.

“We want to modernize ICBC so that British Columbians pay according to their crash history, driving records and level of risk, and take responsibility for their driving habits. It’s only fair,” Attorney General David Eby, the minister in charge of the file, said at the time the changes were announced.

“Right now, the system is broken. A driver with no crashes could be paying the same premium as a driver with three at-fault crashes in a year.”

Earlier this year, the Insurance Bureau of Canada commissioned a report conducted by MNP accounting that imagined how much the same driver in the same car would pay in Alberta and British Columbia.

Take a small business owner named Bill, for example. He drives a Ford truck for work and would pay $2,058 a year for insurance in Surrey, compared to $1,399 in Calgary.

That’s a difference of $659.

MNP also imagined a family of three that drives a 2012 Honda Accord with no at-fault crashes. In Kelowna, the family would pay $1,688 to insure their car, $563 more than they would pay in in Red Deer.

Finally, the firm came up with 26-year-old Caitlin, who also has no at-fault crashes. She drives a 2014 Honda Civic and would pay $2,897 annually for insurance in Vancouver compared to $2,209 in Calgary, a difference of nearly $700.

“Competition is a powerful incentive for any company to deliver the best product at the best possible price. Auto insurance is no exception to this rule,” Sutherland said.

“Today’s numbers are yet further evidence of the need to open ICBC to competition and give British Columbians the ability to shop around for their auto insurance needs.”