Toronto police lay charges against woman after racist tirade caught on video

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer is condemning “racist” comments made by a woman that appear to have been captured on video in downtown Toronto and shared on social media.

“I don’t know who this woman is, but there is no place in our party or our country for her hateful language,” Scheer wrote in a tweet Monday evening.

“I condemn her behaviour and racist comments.”

The 24-second video was posted on Instagram and Reddit by Farhan Rana Monday afternoon. In it, a woman can be seen holding a white sign with the words “VOTE ANDREW SCHEER” painted in black.

“This is the place of men. This is the place of men. This is a beautiful country and you can’t f— it up you savages,” she can be heard saying.

“I can’t believe you’re real,” Rana can be heard saying.

“You guys can f— it up like savages,” she said before walking toward the camera.

READ MORE: 3 reasons why anti-blackness still exists in multicultural cities like Toronto

“You’re actually real,” he replied before saying again, “You’re real?”

“You want to f—ing fight me?” she asked before appearing to spit straight ahead and above the camera as it then pans down.

“Get the f— home! Go home! This is the place of men, not for f—ing n—-ers! You don’t belong here. Get the f— home. You can’t spit on my country.”

The woman appears to continue right after, but the video cuts off. Rana provided Global News with an extended video (a minute and 19 seconds) of the incident. It appears to pick up where the 24-second video cut off.

READ MORE: Nearly 50% of Canadians think racist thoughts are normal, Ipsos poll finds

“You spit on my country,” the woman can be heard saying.

“You’re f—ing disgusting,” he can be heard saying.

“You spit on my country. Go back home you f—ing n—er,” she said.

“Are you,” Rana said before it goes quiet for a few seconds as the camera continues to point down. It is then that Rana appears to walk forward.

READ MORE: Indigenous drummers say they faced racist confrontation in Toronto park

The pair can be heard engaging back and forth for several more seconds.

Global News spoke with Rana Monday evening about the incident. He said he was out for a walk on his lunch break when she told him “out of nowhere” to “get out of my country.”

“I haven’t seen anything like this before. I haven’t even heard of it. You see of it online here and there and it seems like random acts,” he said.

“But when it happens to you, you see it’s so real. Even when it happened … I was kind of amused by how ridiculous the whole thing was. But then when she came over and she assaulted me, I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s happening? Where am I?’ I felt unsafe and all of a sudden it seemed kind of unsafe. There was so much anger, so much hostility. It was scary.”

WATCH: Video shows racist taunts, alleged assault at Nathan Phillips Square. Erica Vella reports.

He said he wanted to make a video to have evidence of the interaction. Rana said people reacted and offered assistance and sympathies after the incident.

“I’ve been working here for a few years. I’ve grown up here, like this is where home is for me. It was just so strange,” he said.

“It was so ridiculous. When somebody is just talking to you, it’s kind of easy to ignore — you can walk away. But if somebody comes by and spits at you, that’s when it kind of changed and it got really emotional. I wasn’t laughing any more, it was serious, I was hurt and I was assaulted, and that’s not OK.

“That doesn’t belong here in Toronto. The people from Toronto are not like that. It’s a multicultural, diverse society that we live in, and we’re all here to support each other.”

BLOG: Living In Colour explores how race, ethnicity impacts the daily experience of PoCs

Rana said he spoke with police and his boss about what happened. He said he had to go home afterward.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said officers received multiple calls to Nathan Phillips Square at 12:06 p.m. on Monday with multiple reports of an assault or a fight.

“Apparently a woman had been walking around spitting on people, punching and kicking them,” he said, adding City of Toronto security responded with police.

He said a 28-year-old woman was placed under arrest for assault and taken to a police station.

READ MORE: Teen records ‘racist verbal abuse’ in Toronto

“Once there, it’s alleged she attacked a number of officers – three to be exact,” Hopkinson said.

The woman arrested, who was identified as Talya Davidson, was charged with assault and assaulting peace officers. She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday morning.

Hopkinson said he saw the video online, but was unable to confirm a connection between the woman seen in the video and the arrest of the suspect since he didn’t witness the incident.

He was asked if the incident could be considered a hate crime as racial slurs were heard.

READ MORE: Black Experience Project findings reveals ongoing concerns about racism, discrimination based on skin colour

“Hate crime is very difficult offence to charge for. In order to be charged for a hate crime, you have to be saying racially-charged things as you’re committing another offence … she has not been charged with that as far as I’m aware,” Hopkinson said.

“She may have been saying racist slurs, she may have been saying slurs, that’s not arrestable for hate crime.”

Global News has not been able to independently confirm a connection between the incidents or the circumstances leading up to the interaction caught on video or what happened after the camera stopped rolling.