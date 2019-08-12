Crime
August 12, 2019 2:43 pm

20-year-old charged after driving 226 km/h on Highway 1 near Brooks: RCMP

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A photo from August 10, 2019, of Brooks RCMP stopping a car it had recorded going 226 km/h.

A photo from August 10, 2019, of Brooks RCMP stopping a car it had recorded going 226 km/h.

Brooks RCMP / handout
A A

RCMP in Brooks, Alta., stopped a 20-year-old man driving more than double the posted speed limit Saturday evening.

An RCMP member conducting patrols on Highway 1 observed the vehicle driving westbound at the high speed at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, recording 226 km/h on radar.

It happened on the 2nd Street overpass in Brooks.

Staff Sgt. Chris Zanidean, who pulled the man over, said it was one of the fastest speeds he recorded.

“It all comes down to public safety,” Zanidean said. The posted speed limit in the area is 110 km/hr.

Police said the car passed several other vehicles while driving at the high speed, putting other drivers on the highway at “significant” risk.

A photo from August 9, 2019, of Brooks RCMP stopping a car it had recorded going 226 km/h.

Brooks RCMP / handout

An unnamed man from Brooks faces one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance under the Criminal Code of Canada and is due to appear in a Brooks court on Sept. 25.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Speeding
Brooks speeding
Criminal COde of Canada
dangerous operation of a conveyance
Highway 1 speeding

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.