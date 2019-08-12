20-year-old charged after driving 226 km/h on Highway 1 near Brooks: RCMP

RCMP in Brooks, Alta., stopped a 20-year-old man driving more than double the posted speed limit Saturday evening.

An RCMP member conducting patrols on Highway 1 observed the vehicle driving westbound at the high speed at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, recording 226 km/h on radar.

It happened on the 2nd Street overpass in Brooks.

Staff Sgt. Chris Zanidean, who pulled the man over, said it was one of the fastest speeds he recorded.

“It all comes down to public safety,” Zanidean said. The posted speed limit in the area is 110 km/hr.

Police said the car passed several other vehicles while driving at the high speed, putting other drivers on the highway at “significant” risk.

An unnamed man from Brooks faces one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance under the Criminal Code of Canada and is due to appear in a Brooks court on Sept. 25.