August 12, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated: August 12, 2019 3:17 pm

Oshawa man faces drug, driving charges following traffic stop in Cobourg

Cobourg police have charged a 28-year-old man with numerous offences following a traffic stop on Saturday night.

An Oshawa man is facing multiple drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Saturday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says that around 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Division Street. Police allege the driver provided false identification and that a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Tyler Stephens, 28, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (crystal meth, fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
  • Two counts each of breach of probation and breach of an undertaking
  • Driving without a proper rear light
  • Driving a motor vehicle without validation on licence plate
  • Failure to have an insurance card
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
  • Obstructing a police officer

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Sunday.

