Oshawa man faces drug, driving charges following traffic stop in Cobourg
An Oshawa man is facing multiple drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Saturday night.
The Cobourg Police Service says that around 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Division Street. Police allege the driver provided false identification and that a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).
READ MORE: Cobourg police release photos of suspects in alleged distraction theft
Tyler Stephens, 28, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (crystal meth, fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts each of breach of probation and breach of an undertaking
- Driving without a proper rear light
- Driving a motor vehicle without validation on licence plate
- Failure to have an insurance card
- Driving while under suspension
- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
- Obstructing a police officer
READ MORE: Cobourg police looking for suspect after armed robbery at E.B. Games
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Sunday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.