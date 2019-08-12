Oshawa man faces drug, driving charges following traffic stop in Cobourg

An Oshawa man is facing multiple drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Saturday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says that around 11:45 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Division Street. Police allege the driver provided false identification and that a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Tyler Stephens, 28, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (crystal meth, fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts each of breach of probation and breach of an undertaking

Driving without a proper rear light

Driving a motor vehicle without validation on licence plate

Failure to have an insurance card

Driving while under suspension

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

Obstructing a police officer

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Sunday.