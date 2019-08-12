Updated flood mapping coming to 20 ‘high-risk’ Sask. communities

The Saskatchewan and federal governments are jointly putting forward $1-million to better map flood plains for 20 “high risk” communities.

Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency (WSA) will conduct the mapping through the National Disaster Mitigation Program, with the two branches of government splitting the cost 50-50. Individual communities won’t have to pay for the mapping.

“This partnership is a positive step toward helping communities become more resilient in the face of climate change — a priority in Saskatchewan’s Prairie Resilience climate change strategy,” Saskatchewan Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“Flood mapping is vital for communities to manage potential flood hazards, and to implement effective mitigation measures.”

This work will help identify areas near water-bodies that are flood risks and include the anticipated impacts of climate change.

The following communities have been identified as high risk for flooding by the WSA:

The cities of Melfort, Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn and Yorkton.

The towns of Arborfield, Cudworth, Eastend, Foam Lake, La Ronge, Lashburn, Maple Creek, Tisdale, Wadena, Watson and Wolseley.

The villages of Air Ronge, Borden and Gainsborough.

“The Town of Wolseley is pleased to have worked with the Water Security Agency and Public Safety Canada to obtain flood maps and hydraulic models for our town, and others in the province that face future risk of damages from flooding,” Wolseley Mayor Gary Hill said.

“We experienced significant flooding in 2011 and 2014 and know these tools will assist us with planning future development and an emergency response strategy.”

