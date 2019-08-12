Police investigating homicide on Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says officers are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday in the district of Kana:takon of the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne.

According to police, the investigation began on the morning of Aug. 11 when officers and paramedics responded to a residence where a man was found with an unknown injury.

Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance transported the victim to Cornwall Community Hospital, and he was later airlifted to Ottawa.

Police have identified the victim as Jeffrey Allen Lazore-Arquette, 58, of Akwesasne. Lazore-Arquette later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Akwesasne Mohawk police and the Sûreté du Québec identification unit are currently securing the scene of the investigation.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information potentially relevant to the ongoing investigation to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police or the local Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255.