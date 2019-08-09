Police investigating after 1 dead following crash in Ottawa’s rural west end

Ottawa police say one person has died as a result of a crash on Peter Robinson Road between March Road and Vaughan Side Road in the city’s rural west end on Friday afternoon.

Police first tweeted about the crash at around 12:30 p.m., saying officers had closed Peter Robinson Road as a result of the collision.

At the time, police said there were injuries involved in the crash and were asking people to avoid the area.

An update was sent out at 1 p.m. saying the person injured in the collision had died as a result of their injuries and that the road remains closed as the Ottawa police collisions unit continues to investigate.

Police continue to ask motorists to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

