1 man charged following reported robbery of Kent Street store in Lindsay
Police in Lindsay have made an arrest in connection with a reported store robbery last month.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that just before noon on July 26, a cashier from a Kent Street store near Lindsay Street called 911 to report a robbery. The cashier told police a man had entered the store and demanded money from a till.
The man reportedly fled the store on foot after receiving money, police said.
On Friday, Aug. 9, police arrested a suspect.
Kevin Justin Colvin, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Friday.
