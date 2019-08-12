1 man charged following reported robbery of Kent Street store in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay have made an arrest in connection with a reported store robbery last month.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that just before noon on July 26, a cashier from a Kent Street store near Lindsay Street called 911 to report a robbery. The cashier told police a man had entered the store and demanded money from a till.

The man reportedly fled the store on foot after receiving money, police said.

On Friday, Aug. 9, police arrested a suspect.

Kevin Justin Colvin, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Friday.

