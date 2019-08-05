Cobourg police looking for suspect after armed robbery at E.B. Games

Cobourg police say they are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery late Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at E.B. Games at 73 Strathy Rd. around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found two staff members restrained but unharmed, police say.

Staff told police a man with a knife entered the store and restrained the employees before he took off with various items.

Staff said that during the incident, a member of the public entered the store and was advised the store was closed. Police are looking for this witness to assist with the investigation.

The suspect is described as black, clean-shaven, about 23 to 27 years old and five feet 10 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a ball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cobourg Police Services Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-372-6821.