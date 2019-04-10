2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after Oshawa stabbing
A A
Durham Regional Police say a person is in life-threatening condition and another victim is in stable condition after a stabbing in Oshawa Wednesday evening.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to a house on Brock Street East, near Ritson Road North and Adelaide Avenue East, at around 8:20 p.m. with reports of a possible home invasion.
Police said one of the male victims was taken to a Toronto trauma centre. The second one was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.
As of Wednesday evening, officers did not release suspect descriptions.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.