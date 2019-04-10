Crime
April 10, 2019 10:33 pm

2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after Oshawa stabbing

Durham Regional Police say a person is in life-threatening condition and another victim is in stable condition after a stabbing in Oshawa Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to a house on Brock Street East, near Ritson Road North and Adelaide Avenue East, at around 8:20 p.m. with reports of a possible home invasion.

Police said one of the male victims was taken to a Toronto trauma centre. The second one was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

As of Wednesday evening, officers did not release suspect descriptions.

