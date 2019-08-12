Head-on crash near Woodstock sends 5 to hospital

Five people were injured — one critically — after a head-on collision near Woodstock on Saturday, according to OPP.

Police say a grey SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 59 around 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 when it reportedly crossed over the centre line and struck a pickup truck pulling a boat head-on.

The 63-year-old woman driving the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later taken to hospital.

The two 36-year-old passengers, who police say are her daughters, were also taken to hospital. One had to be airlifted to a London-area facility to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck, both 33 years old and from Kitchener, Ont., were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

All five individuals were later downgraded to stable condition, police said.

On Sunday, investigators were told the woman who had to be airlifted to hospital was now in critical condition.

“We’re surprised that we’re not dealing with a triple fatality here. That’s why it’s so important to make sure that you wear your seatbelts, reduce your speed and pay attention at all times,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

The OPP’s technical collision investigators are working to piece together how the crash happened, and police said charges are pending.

Highway 59 was closed between Gunns Hill Road and Old School Line for the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the crash but did not stop to speak with police is being urged to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.