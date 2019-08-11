14-year-old girl killed in Highway 14 crash; 3 others hospitalized

A 14-year-old girl is dead following a crash 15 minutes southwest of Morris on Saturday morning.

RCMP say one of their officers was conducting a patrol on Highway 14 around 10:30 a.m. when they came across a two-vehicle crash about eight minutes from Highway 75.

Mounties say an investigation has determined a westbound vehicle with four occupants crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man from Ste. Agathe.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Maryfield, Sask., was taken to hospital, along with two other occupants of the car, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

RCMP say they believe seatbelts were being worn and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

