Intermittent weekend power outages keep South Surrey residents in the dark

Many South Surrey residents were kept in the dark intermittently over the weekend due to power outages caused by issues at a local substation.

On Sunday night, nearly 10,000 customers were without power, and motorists were inconvenienced with disruptions to traffic signals at various intersections.

There are reports of a flash in the sky and a small fire on Sunday at the hydro substation near 152 Street and 32 Avenue.

BC Hydro on its website says substation faults at that south Surrey location are behind the repeated outages, and that crews have been working on isolating the problems.

The utility advises: “We are transferring circuits that supply these customers to other nearby substations in order to minimize the impact over the next few days.”