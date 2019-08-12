Woman killed in West Vancouver head-on collision

West Vancouver Police are investigating a head-on vehicle collision that killed a woman Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. August 11, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 7000 block of Horseshoe Bay Drive.

The female driver of one of those vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the other vehicle was unhurt and is co-operating with police, who’ve so far ruled out alcohol as a factor in the collision.

Two passengers inside that man’s vehicle were sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

More information is expected to be released soon.