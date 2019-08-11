Paddling for prevention: Kelowna Paddle-boarders dressed up to raise funds for brain injury prevention programs

Hundreds gathered at the shores of Rotary Beach in Kelowna on Sunday to cheer on costumed paddleboarders racing for a good cause.

The fifth annual Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention shed light on what is normally an invisible injury to light and what so many suffer from. Approximately 1.5 million Canadians are living with a brain injury according to BrainTrust Canada.

“I believe the number one, most important thing is to be connected to the why, and everyone is here because everyone has a heart for making a difference in the community,” said Dawn Charles, with BrainTrust Canada.

There were 36 teams of paddlers who rallied hard to raise money to help fund programs to further prevention programs for brain injuries. The teams raised more than $56,000 by the time chocolate medals were awarded to the fastest teams.

READ MORE: Paddle for Prevention takes over Rotary Beach in Kelowna

“People used to die of a brain injury 40 years ago and through medical advances now people are living so funding for support and prevention are something that we constantly work at,” said Mona Hennenfent, CEO of BrainTrust Canada.

According to BrainTrust Canada, children and teenagers make up 30 percent of the traumatic brain injuries sustained in Canada. To prevent the numbers from rising, the non-profit has enacted several programs, such as Skull Wise that gives kids in middle school lessons about concussions.

“We work with youth in the Okanagan and we have a lot of partnerships with the school and different community groups,” said Hennenfent.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan gets $1 million to fund research for victims of domestic violence

Braintrust Canada also helps people throughout their lives after they sustain a brain injury.

“In 1974 I was four-years-old and I got hit by a car and I was in a coma for a month and its been kind of tough ever since but its easier because of BrainTrust,” said Mark Bertolutti, BrainTrust client.

“The programs they come up like they have me doing yoga which is a miracle and I have been doing so many programs with them over the years it really helps.”

For more information about BrainTrust Canada and the services, they provide visit www.braintrustcanada.com.