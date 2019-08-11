‘The worst I’ve ever seen’: Winnipeg dog covered in mange and sores rescued

Starving, sick and nearly dead. That’s how a Winnipeg dog rescue is describing their recent intake.

Miracle was seen scavenging for food around a community near The Pas and was taken in this week by the Winnipeg Giant Breed Rescue.

When the rescue’s co-director Misty Titterton saw the images of Miracle she was horrified.

“We just had to get her out of there,” Titterton said between tears.

“She’s like a lizard, like a snake. It was awful, I didn’t want to touch her.”

Since starting the rescue in 2011, Titterton said, it’s one of the worst cases she’s seen.

Most of the hair on Miracle’s body is gone due to mange.

Jenn Hurst is fostering Miracle for the next few months until she’s available for adoption. She says the dog is in a lot of pain at times.

“When she scratches herself her nails cut her open,” she said.

“She’s the worst I’ve ever seen or fostered or had. We’ve had mange before but nothing to this extent at all. This is just heartbreaking.”

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Three dogs, three energy levels, three cute companions

Even though she’s struggling, Miracle is still wagging her tail.

“She’s a cuddle bug; she’s friendly with everybody in the house,” Hurst said.

The road to recovery will be long for Miracle. Titterton said it could be more than $1,000 in medical bills. To help, The Dog Loft Inc. is donating all the money to pay for everything from dog nail trims to vet bills.

“I opened The Dog Loft six years ago and the whole reason I opened it up was to give back to the K9 community and this was a great opportunity,” she said.

Their goal is to raise $2,000 before Thursday.

WATCH: (Aug. 10, 2019) Second Chance Animal Rescue Society brings puppies!!!