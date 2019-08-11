Crime
August 11, 2019
Updated: August 11, 2019 8:25 am

Calgary police investigating after early morning shooting in the Beltline

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline neighbourhood, the second downtown shooting this weekend.

Detectives from the Calgary Police Service are investigating after a shooting in the Beltline early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. behind a popular bar in the area.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the shooting, but police said one shot did hit a wall inside a nearby apartment.

Investigators spent Sunday morning interviewing witnesses and trying to obtain any CCTV footage from the area to help them determine what happened.

Police found eight shell casings in the area, but no arrests have been made.

It’s the second shooting this weekend that CPS is investigating.

Early Saturday morning, there were shots fired inside and outside a donair shop on 5 Avenue S.W.

There were no injuries in that incident.

