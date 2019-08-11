Williams Lake RCMP lay attempted murder charges against suspect

Williams Lake RCMP have made an arrest and laid charges while investigating a Friday incident beneath the Rudy Johnson Bridge, which police say could be linked to the discovery of a body at a residence on Tuesday.

Police were alerted Friday to a vehicle on Highway 97 that matched the description of a suspect vehicle potentially linked to the August 6 homicide, and gave chase.

The vehicle was stopped at Airport Road, with three people taken into custody, two of whom have since been released.

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody, charged with two counts of attempted murder.

No charges have been laid for the Tuesday homicide.

Meanwhile, RCMP say as part of their investigation into Friday’s incident, they’re attempting to locate missing person Branton Regner.

Anyone with information on Regner’s whereabouts are asked to call Williams Lake RCMP.