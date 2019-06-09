RCMP investigating homicide on First Nations reserve near Williams Lake, B.C.

A man is in custody after an alleged homicide on a First Nations reserve near Williams Lake Saturday night.

RCMP say members from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek were called to the Toosey Reserve, which sits between the two communities, just after 6 p.m. to assist paramedics.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was found suffering from severe injuries, but could not be revived and died at the scene. The nature of those injuries is not being released.

The man arrested is a resident of the reserve, police said, and remains in custody. No charges have been laid.

Members of the North District Major Crimes Unit and the Williams Lake General Investigation Section say they have identified two possible crime scenes. One scene is on the reserve, while the other is at a place called “Lovers Leap.”

Police say both scenes will be closed to allow for forensic examinations.

Investigators believe the incident to be isolated with no risk to the public, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large,” Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the North District Major Crimes Unit said in a statement.

Wiebe urged residents and members to share that information with either police or Crime Stoppers.