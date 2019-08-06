Williams Lake RCMP investigating fatal shooting of 43-year-old man

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake RCMP said it was called to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived to find an injured 43-year-old man lying in the driveway of a home. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive, police said.

Mounties said the Williams Lake General Investigative Section and North District Major Crime Unit were working the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

