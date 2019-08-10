1 person injured after suspected kitchen fire in Winnipeg apartment complex

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Winnipeg apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment building on Gagnon Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the fire department.

Crews found a fire in a third-floor suite and brought the fire under control.

They say the fire is still under investigation but preliminary observations suggest it started in the kitchen.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service wants to remind people to always stay in the kitchen when cooking, that stove burners should always be turned off when you leave the kitchen, and that anything that can catch fire should stay away from the stovetop, like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains.