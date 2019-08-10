Elderly couple killed in Coquihalla crash

The Coquihalla Highway was closed southbound just north of Hope for four hours early Friday evening, after a serious collision that killed an elderly couple.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirms it is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in their seventies.

The southbound portion of the highway between Exit 183 Peers Creek Road and Highway 3 was closed for a distance 2.4 kms, approximately 4 to 6 kms north of Hope.

No other details are available at the moment.

More to come…