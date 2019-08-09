‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in Windsor shooting may be in Hamilton: police

An “armed and dangerous” suspect involved in a “disturbance” in which shots were fired at a Windsor business in March may be in Hamilton or in the GTA, according to police.

Windsor police believe a man who was one of two who became involved in an overnight skirmish that ended with a gunshot may have fled to the Golden Horseshoe in black Volkswagen sedan.

Aisa Husaini, 27, who is from an address in York Region, is wanted for multiple charges including possessing a dangerous weapon and pointing a firearm.

Investigators say Husaini is considered “armed and dangerous,” and anyone who may have seen him should avoid him and reach out to their local police service.

Xavien Williams, 23, from Scarborough, was the other suspect arrested on May 19. He’s facing similar charges to Husaini, including possessing a dangerous weapon and pointing a firearm.

There were no injuries reported as a result of gunfire from the Windsor incident.

