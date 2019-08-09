Recipe: Vikram Vij’s Kerala Coconut Chicken Bunny Chow

INGREDIENTS: COCONUT PASTE

190g Fine Shredded Coconut Unsweetened

500g Diced Yellow Onions

30 Curry Leaves

1½ tbsp Onion Seeds

400g (368ml can) Tomato Paste

2 tbsp Cumin Powder

1½ tbsp Garam Masala

75g Ginger Paste

75g Garlic Paste

1 tbsp Salt

1 tbsp Paprika

2 tbsp Coconut sugar

4 tsp Chili Powder Canola Oil – enough to cover the bottom of the pot to sauté the Onions.

METHOD: COCONUT PASTE

Spread the shredded coconut on a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake in the oven until a golden brown, mix with a spoon every minute to get an even toast on the coconut. • Coat the bottom of the pot with Canola oil and heat on a medium flame. • Add onion seeds and curry leaves and gentle sauté for 2 minutes • Add the diced onions and sweat down until they start to caramelize and turn golden brown, make sure they don’t stick and burn. • Coat the bottom of a frying pan with canola oil and add the garlic and ginger puree and gently fry for 5-10 minutes then add to the onions and cook out for 10 minutes • Add the spices, salt, sugar and toasted coconut and cookout for 1 minute. • Add the tomato paste and cook for 10 more minutes until it becomes a thick paste. Cool And Refrigerate. Makes 1 Quart. Shelf Life 14 days.

INGREDIENTS: SPICY SOUS VIDE CHICKEN THIGHS

10kg Chicken thighs

1 tbsp chilli powder

16 oz mother sauce

2 tbsp salt

METHOD: SPICY SOUS VIDE CHICKEN THIGHS

Combine in a bowl and coat the chicken thighs • Transfer to sous vide bags and vacuum seal. • Sous vide at 70°C for 90 minutes.

METHOD: KERALA CHICKEN BUNNY CHOW

Sauté 1x 220g portion of chicken thighs and baby potatoes in 1 tbsp Oil for 2 minutes • Add 2 oz Kerala coconut paste and cook for 2 minutes • Add 4 curry leaves and 10 oz of water and simmer for 2 minutes until it paste blends with the water to form a curry sauce. • Plate on a 12” round • Centre 1 Terra Bread Sourdough Bowl • Add curry to the center of the bowl and place bread top offset. • Garnish with micro cilantro and masala blend