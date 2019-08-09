bc recipes
August 9, 2019 12:35 pm
Updated: August 9, 2019 7:35 pm

Recipe: Vikram Vij’s Kerala Coconut Chicken Bunny Chow

By Global News

Celebrity Chef Vikram Vij partners with 'Mahony" to refresh the concept of classic pub fare. He shows us how to make a Kerala Coconut Chicken Bunny Chow.

INGREDIENTS: COCONUT PASTE

190g Fine Shredded Coconut Unsweetened
500g Diced Yellow Onions
30 Curry Leaves
1½ tbsp Onion Seeds
400g (368ml can) Tomato Paste
2 tbsp Cumin Powder
1½ tbsp Garam Masala
75g Ginger Paste
75g Garlic Paste
1 tbsp Salt
1 tbsp Paprika
2 tbsp Coconut sugar
4 tsp Chili Powder Canola Oil – enough to cover the bottom of the pot to sauté the Onions.

METHOD: COCONUT PASTE

Spread the shredded coconut on a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake in the oven until a golden brown, mix with a spoon every minute to get an even toast on the coconut. • Coat the bottom of the pot with Canola oil and heat on a medium flame. • Add onion seeds and curry leaves and gentle sauté for 2 minutes • Add the diced onions and sweat down until they start to caramelize and turn golden brown, make sure they don’t stick and burn. • Coat the bottom of a frying pan with canola oil and add the garlic and ginger puree and gently fry for 5-10 minutes then add to the onions and cook out for 10 minutes • Add the spices, salt, sugar and toasted coconut and cookout for 1 minute. • Add the tomato paste and cook for 10 more minutes until it becomes a thick paste. Cool And Refrigerate. Makes 1 Quart. Shelf Life 14 days.

INGREDIENTS: SPICY SOUS VIDE CHICKEN THIGHS

10kg Chicken thighs
1 tbsp chilli powder
16 oz mother sauce
2 tbsp salt

METHOD: SPICY SOUS VIDE CHICKEN THIGHS

Combine in a bowl and coat the chicken thighs • Transfer to sous vide bags and vacuum seal. • Sous vide at 70°C for 90 minutes.

METHOD: KERALA CHICKEN BUNNY CHOW

Sauté 1x 220g portion of chicken thighs and baby potatoes in 1 tbsp Oil for 2 minutes • Add 2 oz Kerala coconut paste and cook for 2 minutes • Add 4 curry leaves and 10 oz of water and simmer for 2 minutes until it paste blends with the water to form a curry sauce. • Plate on a 12” round • Centre 1 Terra Bread Sourdough Bowl • Add curry to the center of the bowl and place bread top offset. • Garnish with micro cilantro and masala blend

