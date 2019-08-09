Police formally identify victim in fiery crash on Laval’s Highway 440

The Sûreté du Québec has identified another victim in a fatal collision on Highway 440 in Laval earlier this week.

Sylvain Pouliot, 55, from Terrebonne was among those killed in the fiery crash, the SQ said in a statement on Friday.

Four people were killed and 15 were injured in the collision on Monday afternoon in Laval. The SQ confirmed on Wednesday that three victims who were in critical condition are now out of danger.

READ MORE: 2 retired Montreal police officers among victims of Highway 440 crash

The crash involved at least two trucks and seven other vehicles. Police said a truck hit a car near Exit 22 on the highway north of Montreal, which led to a nine-vehicle pileup.

The SQ had previously identified 26-year-old Robert Tanguay-Laplante from Laval as a victim. In wake of the crash, his family has called upon the province to take action and fix the stretch of road that has been flagged as a place of risk.

Former Montreal police officers Gilles Marsolais and Michèle Bernier were also killed in the collision, according to Mayor Valérie Plante. They had recently retired from the police force.

READ MORE: Quebec truck drivers demand action after fiery Hwy. 440 collision

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel vowed earlier this week to take “short-term action,” including extending the stretch of highway where it is forbidden to change lanes.

A police investigation remains underway. The SQ has asked anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.

WATCH BELOW: More questions than answers following fiery crash in Laval