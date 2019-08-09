Fecal bacteria levels leads to water quality advisory on north shore of Pigeon Lake

Alberta Health Services is warning visitors to not swim or even wade into Pigeon Lake near the Zeiner Campground beach because of high levels of fecal bacteria.

“At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at the Zeiner Campground beach area,” AHS said in a release.

“As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.”

The campground is on the northwest shore of the lake. AHS said only that part of Pigeon Lake is under the advisory, so people can still go in the water in areas like Ma-Me-O Beach on the opposite end of the lake.

Visitors are also being reminded that it’s never a good idea to drink or cook with untreated water directly from the lake. Even when there isn’t a water quality advisory in effect, water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS says its public health officers will continue to monitor the levels at the Zeiner Campground beach and the warning will remain in effect until levels come down.

Pigeon Lake has also been known to develop blue-green algae, however AHS said no advisories have been issued for any lake in the central region so far this year.

Pigeon Lake is about 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.