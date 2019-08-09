Passing lanes slated for 2 highways in Saskatchewan

Increased traffic is one reason why improvements are being made to highways in the Yorkton and Melville regions, the Saskatchewan government said Thursday.

The province said among the safety improvements being made on Highways 9 and 10 are six passing lanes.

“Traffic volumes are growing in the Yorkton and Melville region and the new passing lanes will improve safety and efficiency,” said Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr in a press release.

Also part of the project are intersection improvements and realignments, 55 kilometres of repaving, upgrading culverts and adding intelligent transportation systems such as weather monitoring sensors, the province announced.

Randy Trost, reeve of the R.M. of Orkney, said the improvements are “very good news for the area.”

“We’re very pleased that the government of Saskatchewan has allowed us to included road construction for Grain Millers Road in the contract,” Trost said.

Work on the $34.9-million project, which is the first design-build roadway contract in Saskatchewan, is set to get underway this fall, with a completion date of Oct. 15, 2020.

