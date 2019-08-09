3 arrested after forcible confinement investigation leads to drug seizure in Oshawa: police

A City of Kawartha Lakes man and two Oshawa men face forcible confinement and drug-related charges following an investigation by Durham police.

Durham Regional Police allege a woman was forced to stay in a room in a Simcoe Street North apartment belonging to one of the suspects from Aug. 2 to 5.

The woman eventually located a cellphone on Aug. 5 and called a friend for help, police said.

Officers then identified the location of the alleged forcible confinement and gained entry to the apartment. The woman was taken to hospital, and three suspects were arrested at the scene.

A subsequent search warrant resulted in the seizure of a variety of drugs and cash worth approximately $32,500, according to police.

On Friday, police released details regarding the arrests.

Mihael Costache, 51, of Viewlake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with:

Sexual assault

Forcible confinement

Failure to comply with a probation order

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine)

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine)

Two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime

Shane O’Donnell, 33, and Mathew Seguin, 28, both of Simcoe Street North in Oshawa, are each charged with:

Forcible confinement

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine)

Two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime

All three of the accused were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Const. Wright of the Central East Division criminal investigation bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738.

