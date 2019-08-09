Hydro-Québec issues warning about fraudulent text messages

Hydro-Québec is warning clients about fraudulent text messages.

The public utility said in a statement issued on Friday that the messages were sent to a “number of customers” in the company’s name.

“If you receive such a message, do not click on any links it may contain, since these often lead to a fake web site with the same look and feel as Hydro-Québec’s or to an Interac e-transfer site,” it said.

“In either case, be advised that the message is fraudulent.”

Hydro-Québec says it never communicates with customers by text message.

Anyone who receives a text message should not provide a credit card number or any personal information.

Those who clicked on a hyperlink or provided any personal information should immediately contact their bank to close their account and report any fraud to police.

