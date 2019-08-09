10 people displaced following duplex fire on Kingsclear First Nation

Ten people were displaced Friday morning by a fire that heavily damaged a duplex on Kingsclear First Nation, about 15 kilometres west of Fredericton.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire, which occurred on Church Street, was reported around 6:30 a.m.

One man was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following the incident, but there were no other serious injuries.

A child and a pregnant woman were also sent to hospital as a precaution.

The Kingsclear band council is providing emergency lodging, and Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency purchases, including clothing and food, for all 10 displaced individuals.

The people displaced include an expectant couple with five children ranging in age from two to 10 who lived on one side of the duplex as well as a woman and her son and a man from the other side of the two-storey structure.