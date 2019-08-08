Spruce Grove sisters make Canadian national baseball team

Ellie and Carrie Jespersen have been playing baseball their entire lives with one goal in mind: to wear the maple leaf and play for Team Canada on the world stage.

The sisters were chosen from a three-day selection camp in Okotoks where 20 athletes were selected from a group of 25 to make the team.

This year, the roster features a number of veterans, as well as a number of fresh faces eager to make their international debuts.

The next step for the Jespersens is to represent Canada at the COPABE Women’s Baseball World Cup Qualifier taking place from Aug. 18-25 in Aguascalientes, Mexico.