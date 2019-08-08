Family summer ‘staycations’ see surge in popularity in Saskatchewan

As the mother of three children, Tenille Lafontaine knows that the costs of travelling abroad during the summer break can add up fast.

“I have been a frugal parent for as long as I’ve been a Mother,” said Lafontaine. “If you choose to say at home in the Regina area, of course, you’re going to save a lot of money.”

Lafontaine, a lifestyle blogger based in Regina, is part of a growing number of families choosing to vacation locally this summer.

READ MORE: Staycation, sustainable tourism among top travels trends for 2017

“Travelling far in the summer can really be taxing on parents depending on the age of your children,” Lafontaine explained. “We just love to explore our local farmers’ market as well as the parks around us.”

While some residents in Saskatchewan choose to make the most of their vacation by boarding a plane for a summer getaway, Jonathan Potts from Tourism Saskatchewan says staycations are growing in popularity across the province.

“Our industry has really been developing new experiences across the city, in rural areas, and in parks,” Potts said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farming couple turn grain bins into rentable cabins

Potts added that just because people aren’t going away doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do at home.

“This weekend alone there is the Garth Brooks concerts as well as the 50th annual Regina Folk Festival,” Potts said. “I think there’s growing recognition that Saskatchewan has a lot of great things to offer.”

Summer spending along with the low loonie is prompting more Canadians to explore their own backyards.

READ MORE: Regina Folk Festival stands test of time, celebrates 50 years of business

According to data from Expedia, a growing number of people are choosing to try alternative types of lodging closer to home.

In a recent survey more than half of all Canadian campers hope to try glamorous camping or “glamping” this year.

“It’s nice to stay local when you’ve got your home nearby,” Lafontaine said. “you can take short day trips within an hour or two in the province and then get back home to tuck your kids into bed.”