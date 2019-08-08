Man charged after reportedly rifling through cars in Bradford, police say

An 18-year-old man has been charged after officers received a report of someone allegedly rifling through cars in Bradford during the early morning hours of Tuesday, South Simcoe police say.

At 4:42 a.m., someone called police to the area of Simcoe Road and Zima Crescent, officers say.

READ MORE: 1 arrested, 1 at large following alleged break-in, hit-and-run in Barrie: police

Police arrived on the scene within minutes and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the 18-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, obstructing a peace officer, breach of probation and failure to comply with a recognizance.

WATCH: (Aug. 2, 2019) Video footage shows OPP arresting man after over 200 km chase